The partner of murdered police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana has paid tribute to him calling him a "gentle giant".

Louis De Zoysa has been found guilty of shooting Sergeant Ratana in the chest while handcuffed during a search at the police station in Croydon in the early hours of 25 September 2020.

Su Bushby paid an emotional tribute to her partner.

Speaking in her first press conference outside Northampton Crown Court, she described him as her “gentle giant” and said “he will never be forgotten”.

She said: “Today is about justice for Matt. His life was taken too soon in the line of duty doing a job that he loved – a cruel end to a lifetime of service and dedication protecting others.

“Whilst the court case has concluded, the constant feeling of grief and loss continues.

“My love for Matt, my gentle giant, will never end. He will never be forgotten.”

Play Brightcove video

Su Bushby paid an emotional tribute to her partner.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has also paid tribute to “outstanding” Matt Ratana who “made an enduring impact wherever he went”.

Speaking at a press conference outside Northampton Crown Court, he said: “Matt dedicated 30 years of his life to policing and he was nearing retirement when he was tragically murdered.

“He was an outstanding officer who brought joy to his work. He treated everyone with respect, with compassion and with good humour.

“Whether it was on the streets or in the custody centre, as a uniformed police officer, on the rugby field or later as a coach, it’s clear that he was someone who made an enduring impact wherever he went.

“We will ensure that he’s never forgotten.”

Sir Mark Rowley said he was “inspired by the strength” of Su Bushby in the wake of Matt's death.

He said: “I first met Su in my first week as Commissioner when I visited Croydon to pay my respects to Matt on the anniversary of his murder.

“I’m inspired by the strength she showed then and more so by the strength she shows here today.

“I cannot begin to imagine how difficult this has been for her and for all of Matt’s family and friends.”

Sir Mark Rowley said he believes “more lives would certainly have been lost” without the courage of officers on duty the night Matt Ratana was murdered by Louis De Zoysa inside a custody block in Croydon.

He said: “Officers never have a perfect picture of what awaits them at the next incident.

“Every day for example, we take several firearms off the streets of London and the vast majority of those are seized in routine police work by unarmed officers.

"The men and women in policing daily stepping forward into uncertainty and risk are truly remarkable and deserve our admiration.

“The officers and staff on duty the night Matt was murdered show just those attributes.

“Without their courage, I believe that more lives would certainly have been lost.

“I’m immensely proud of their professionalism and their bravery. They have my enduring admiration and my full support.”