A main road through a town in Sussex will reopen later, after it was closed off due to a fire more than three months ago.

North Street in Midhurst has remained shut while work to shore up fire-damaged listed buildings takes place.

In the early hours of 16 March, a fire ripped through a 400-year-old inn and adjoining businesses.

More than 30 people, including a number of Ukrainian refugees, were staying at the Angel Inn when the fire started, but managed to escape uninjured.

Weeks of the road's closure sparked a demonstration from local businesses suffering from a loss in trade.

The fire engulfed the Angel Inn hotel in North Street, Midhurst on March 16, 2023. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The South Down National Park authority says the work has been completed 10 days ahead of schedule.

The work has involved taking down the three large chimneys which were at risk of uncontrolled collapse.

The park authority said: "The side elevation of the Angel Hotel has also been safely shored up to enable vehicle access to the residents of Angel Yard, which is directly behind the hotel.

"Legally required structural safety inspections have taken place to approve the work, and the hoarding around the scaffolding has been put in place."

On Friday morning (23 June) the South Downs Park Authority will officially hand over to West Sussex County Council as the Highways Authority, to enable them to reopen the road in both directions.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be established. The hotel's owners have said they want to rebuild.