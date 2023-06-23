A teenager has been found guilty of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Oxford.

Alex Innes died of a stab wound to the chest in the attack at the junction of Walton Crescent and Walton Street last November.

At Oxford Crown Court, Greg Muinami, aged 19, of Cranham Street, Oxford, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count each of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place following a trial lasting six weeks.

Three others; Michael Oluyitan, aged 19, of Waynflete Road, Oxford, Keyarno Johnson-Allen, aged 19, of Furlong Close, Oxford, and Bradley Morton, aged 19, of Cumberlege Close, Oxford; were found not guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count each of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

They were also acquitted of manslaughter.

Thames Valley Police said Alex was on a night out on Saturday 12 November when Muinami began arguing with him at the Love Jericho cocktail bar. The argument continued at the corner of Walton Street and Walton Crescent.

Alex was stabbed out of CCTV view, to the chest by Muinami, causing an immediate catastrophic injury.

Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and medical professionals, Alex was declared dead at just before 1.30am the following morning.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “I didn’t know Alex, but over the last few months on the back of these tragic circumstances, I have come to learn more about who he was and how much he meant to his family and friends.

“Alex went out that Saturday evening for what should have an enjoyable and social night out. He had every right to feel safe. He was happy; friends say that Alex was always happy.

“Greg Muinami had armed himself with a knife that night. He intended to use it to resolve what he perceived to be an argument over a pair of trainers and him owing an associated debt of £100.

“Alex tried to resolve things amicably, but Muinami fatally stabbed Alex Innes in a horrific act of violence and has shown to be a coward ever since, giving no account for his actions.

“He has shown no remorse.

“Alex’s family have shown enormous dignity and strength throughout. They are facing every parent’s worst nightmare and have heard and seen all the evidence. Their strength to see justice done for Alex has been humbling.

“Alex’s family have put their trust in our investigation. My team have worked tirelessly to ensure those responsible are held to account and we achieve a measure of justice for the family. It has been an honour to do so.

“I cannot reiterate this enough; carrying a knife puts people in danger. It makes you more likely to use it and in doing so you will very likely cause serious harm or worse. Those actions will devastate the lives of everyone involved forever.

“Tackling knife crime is a top priority for Thames Valley Police because of the untold harm this causes. Operation Deter proactively targets those who choose to carry knives in our communities, seeking swift prosecution in such circumstances.

“Alex’s death is another needless example of the dangers of knife possession. We will not tire of targeting those who continue to choose to carry knives and seeking justice for victims and their families.”

Muinami has been remanded in custody and will return to Oxford Crown Court for sentencing on 21 July.