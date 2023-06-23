Two charged after man's body found in Hampshire suburb

Two men have been charged with perverting the course of justice after a man was found dead in a suburb in Hampshire.

Police were called to reports of the discovery at 7.02am on Monday 19 June in the Chalton Crescent area of Leigh Park near Havant.

The man was later identified as 53-year-old Barry Cairns.

His death is being treated as suspicious while officers try to establish the wider circumstances surrounding his death.

Flowers have been left in the suburb where Barry's body was found. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Dale Edmonds, 47, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Mark Walkley, aged 42, of no fixed abode, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 June.

Anyone with information into Barry's death is urged to report it to officers online or call 101.

