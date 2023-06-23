A woman who died following a crash in Eastleigh was " looking forward to retirement" later this year, her family has said.

Sajila Narayan, 78, from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a crash on Wednesday 14 June, where she later died.

It followed a crash involving a car at the junction of Ainsley Gardens and Royston Avenue.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers. They have made the following tribute.

They said: "Our dear sister Sajila tragically passed away on 15 June 2023.

"She will be greatly missed by all her family, who are overwhelmed by grief.

"Sajila was very fit and energetic, still working in a local care home at 78.

"She was preparing and looking forward to retirement in September this year and had many plans.

"She loved her family, enjoyed travelling and gardening was her passion.

"She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Anybody with information including dash cam footage is being asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting reference 44230235535.