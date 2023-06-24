Drivers are being warned of delays to journeys on the A303 in Hampshire due to a scheduled road closure.

The eastbound carriageway between the Junction for Winchester/A34 and the junction for Overton Road/Popham Airfield has been closed for resurfacing until Monday morning.

Motorists are being told to divert via the A34 to Winchester where they should join the M3 northbound.

Delays have been reported on the approach to the closure as well as on the A34 and local roads.

Traffic Monitoring Service, TomTom, reports delays upwards of 10 minutes on the A303 as traffic queues to leave the carriageway.

There are also delays of 10 minutes on the A34 on approach to Junction 9 for the M3.

Local roads, including Romsey Road, Andover Road and Chilbolton Avenue in Winchester are also queuing as motorists divert.

There are also 20 minutes of delays on the M3 southbound due to congestion as drivers head to the South Coast to enjoy the good weather.