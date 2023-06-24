A fourth person involved in a collision at Duncton, near Chichester, earlier this month has died.

An investigation is ongoing into the collision involving a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200 on the A285 at around 7.30pm on 10 June 2023.

Three people from the BMW were tragically declared dead at the scene and a fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sussex Police appeal for information after four people died in a crash near Chichester. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Three occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital and one of those has now passed away.

Anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area, or captured any relevant footage on dash cam, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Falkirk.