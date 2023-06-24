Motorists are being warned of delays and disruption to journeys after three lanes were closed on the A27 Eastbound in Hampshire.

An ITV Meridian reporter, driving on the opposite carriageway, saw a person lying in the road with people gathered around them.

National Highways and Romanse are saying that the closures are in force due to a 'road traffic incident'.

Queues of 60 minutes have been reported between the M27 and the A3(M).

At this time it is not known if anyone has been seriously injured.

