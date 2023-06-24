A sea cadet group in Sussex says it is 'demoralised' following the theft of its minibus.

Rye Sea Cadets, which has worked with young people in the town for decades, is unable to go out on the water following the theft - as the bus contained vital equipment.

The vehicle is relied upon to get cadets to events, competitions and to local waterways to gain their qualifications.

It was taken from their headquarters overnight on Tuesday, where it was parked behind locked gates.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is being urged to contact the group or get in touch with Sussex Police directly.

The group poses for a photo at its headquarters. Credit: Rye Sea Cadets

Phil Whiteman, who has volunteered with the group for almost 30 years, described the week as one of the hardest ever.

"We’re all volunteers who put so much time and energy into what we do, we love doing what we do, it gives us enormous pride and satisfaction", he said.

"This week someone stole our bus, which was a real sucker punch! We work so hard and someone just took it."

The group has since started a GoFundMe and hopes to raise £40,000 for a new vehicle and to replace the taken equipment.

"I’d never directly ask people to donate, but if anyone does, please know it is greatly appreciated", Phil said.

"Just getting word of our struggles out there is a really big thing for us."