Police are investigating a crash between a car and motorbike on the Isle of Wight in which a 17-year old boy has been killed.

The rider of the motorcycle from Freshwater has died at the scene.

The collision happened on Hill Lane at the junction with Pixey Hill at around 5.30pm on 23rd June 2023.

A 17-year old has died in a motorbike crash in Freshwater, Isle of Wight. Credit: Google Maps

The collision involved a white Ford Fiesta and a white KTM motorcycle.

Hampshire Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or was driving on the A3054 around 5.30pm on 23rd June 2023.