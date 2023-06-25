A Greggs lorry has crashed through a fence outside a railway station closing all lines between Barnham and Bognor Regis.

It is in a precarious position on its side and on top of signalling equipment.

Emergency services have been dealing with the incident on Longford Road, Bognor Regis.

There is a suspected gas leak and phone lines have also been cut.

Emergency services are dealing with a lorry that has crashed through railway fencing. Credit: ITV News Meridian

As a result of the incident, trains will be cancelled or revised with disruption expected until approximately 4pm.A telegraph pole may have been damaged which risks falling if the lorry is moved, which would result in further complications. Emergency services and specialist engineers are on site, working on a plan to get the lorry removed safely as soon as is possible.West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "Crews are working with gas engineers to isolate the gas before moving the vehicle. "

Southern has told ITV News Meridian that they cannot run any trains to and from Bognor Regis this morning.Services will terminate and restart at either Chichester or Barnham instead.

Traveller are asked to use an alternative route and allow at least an extra 45 minutes to complete their journey.

The area is likely to remain closed for several hours and there are currently no trains running from Bognor Regis.

It's not known how or why the lorry overturned.

An investigation is underway.