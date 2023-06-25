Police have arrested two boys after they were spotted using railway tracks to get into a Dreamland event without paying.

British Transport Police said the boys were trespassing and were just 6 inches from the live rail.

Power was switched off causing major disruption to train services in the Margate area.

Both boys were arrested and taken back to their homes with interviews arranged for a later date.

The boys arrested on the railway tracks were trying to get into Dreamland without paying. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

British Transport Police said "This dangerous act could have ended differently and these youths are simply quite lucky that we and Kent Police were quickly on scene and able to take quick time measures to ensure their safety."

Trespassing on the railway is an offence which is punishable by a fine of up to £1000.