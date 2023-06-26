Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

Fire crews remain on-site at a large forest fire which they have been battling overnight.

Multiple crews in Hampshire have been in the open near Star Hill in Hartley Wintney forest.

Around 15 hectares of woodland went up in flames - which is equivalent to around 37 acres of land.

It is not yet known what the cause of the fire was.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue is urging people to should avoid the quarry area.

Forestry England has been assisting to create fire breaks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...