Former colleagues of a murdered police sergeant have been paying tribute to him at a charity event for families of police officers who died on duty.

Light the Lakes, sees police officers and friends climb Wainwright peaks in the Lake District to raise money for COPS (Care of Police Survivors).

It held its annual event over the weekend between Friday 23 June and Saturday 24 June.

It had even more significance this year, as on Friday, a 25-year-old man was found guilty of the murder of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was fatally shot.

Former colleague, Nick Woolley said: "I used to work with Matt Ratana on Hackney Borough where he was PS49, I worked with him for three years.

"Matt's loss was keenly felt by everybody that knew him. He was an unusual character - he was entertaining, he was funny, he was everything that has been said about him. He was a massive loss to everybody

"It's been more keenly felt this year at Light the Lakes. Everybody here is mindful of what is going on in relation to the trial. He will be sadly missed."

"It's at this moment in time that you start thinking back on Matt and his contribution to all of his charities for rugby and what a positive influence he was."

Listen to fundraisers playing their instruments in the dark at the Lake District.

To date, the yearly event has raised around £140,000 for the charity.

People were also being encouraged to download resources for children of police officers who have died, to help process their emotions.

Retired PS Ian Davis, organised the first event on 28th April 2012, where some 594 Police Officers, gathered and helped raise more than £30,000 to support the orphaned children of murdered Surrey DC Heather Cooper.

The event now raises money for the charity, COPS, which provides peer support and access to counselling services to help surviving family members rebuild their lives.

In May 2015, Ian announced he was stepping down from organising the main event and Vinny Wagjiani continued organising the event, keeping the legacy going - with his sight on getting all 214 Peaks covered.

Mr Wagjiani said: "When families lose a loved one to policing, their whole lives are shattered overnight and it's due to COPS, the charity, that parachute in and provide the much-needed support to help them rebuild their lives."

