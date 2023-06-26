Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson

A grandmother from Ukraine has visited her daughter, grandchildren and son-in-law in Sussex, escaping the bombing of her native city for a few precious weeks.

Anthony and Anna Seddon who live in Portslade, have so far raised more than £22,000 for medical supplies to help in the war effort.

The family - like so many others - are now wondering if the weekend events in Russia will bring them any closer to peace, after Russian mercenaries appeared to rebel against Valdimir Putin.

Rishi Sunak has said it is "too early" to determine whether the chaos triggered by the Wagner mercenary mutiny in Russia will provoke a regime change for the Russian President.

The Prime Minister said Britain is preparing for a "range of scenarios" after the halted rebellion cast uncertainty over Putin's future.

Play Brightcove video

'I got some hope' - extended interview with Vira Hirieva and Anna Seddon

Culminating a bitter feud, warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin's troops were just 120 miles from Moscow before he called off the uprising after a deal brokered with the Kremlin.

The image of Mr Putin's iron grip on Moscow has been dented by images of the private army leaving Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city.

"It's just the first signal that nothing is actually that good in Russia," Anna Seddon said.

Her husband, Anthony, has been running almost non-stop since the invasion began raising money for the war-torn country.

The Brighton & Hove Albion football fan has so far reached a staggering 630 miles - or just past Dresden - as he attempts the distance from the Amex stadium to Dnipro, where he met his wife.

A teacher in the same city, Vera will return to the war in two weeks - trying to educate a generation currently online and in hiding.

Anthony will run the Goodwood Marathon next weekend.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...