Police hunt for driver involved in West Malling hit and run which left man with serious leg injuries
Police are hunting for a driver involved in a hit and run in Kent which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being injured in West Malling.
Police and paramedics from SECAmb were called to Park Drive at 7:47pm on Sunday evening (25 June) to reports that a man was struck by a car.
He was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.
A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver, who failed to stop after the collision.
"Investigating officers have recovered a Ford Fiesta, which was found parked nearby.
"Anyone with information, including any dashcam footage which may assist the investigation, should call Kent Police on 10622 604100, quoting reference 46/XY/14606/23.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website."
