Police hunt for driver involved in West Malling hit and run which left man with serious leg injuries

Emergency services were called to Park Drive in West Malling on Sunday 25 June. Credit: Hadyn Cutler

Police are hunting for a driver involved in a hit and run in Kent which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being injured in West Malling.

Police and paramedics from SECAmb were called to Park Drive at 7:47pm on Sunday evening (25 June) to reports that a man was struck by a car.

He was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Police say they have recovered a Ford Fiesta parked near the scene of the collision. Credit: Hadyn Cutler

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver, who failed to stop after the collision.

"Investigating officers have recovered a Ford Fiesta, which was found parked nearby.

"Anyone with information, including any dashcam footage which may assist the investigation, should call Kent Police on 10622 604100, quoting reference 46/XY/14606/23.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...