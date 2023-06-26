Police are hunting for a driver involved in a hit and run in Kent which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being injured in West Malling.

Police and paramedics from SECAmb were called to Park Drive at 7:47pm on Sunday evening (25 June) to reports that a man was struck by a car.

He was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Police say they have recovered a Ford Fiesta parked near the scene of the collision. Credit: Hadyn Cutler

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver, who failed to stop after the collision.

"Investigating officers have recovered a Ford Fiesta, which was found parked nearby.

"Anyone with information, including any dashcam footage which may assist the investigation, should call Kent Police on 10622 604100, quoting reference 46/XY/14606/23.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website."

