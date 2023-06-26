Play Brightcove video

Police have cordoned off the area where a building has been left with considerable damage

People living in a block of flats in Oxford have been describing the moment a car crashed into their building and into a living room - leaving a gaping hole in the wall.

A Skoda went into the apartments on Elizabeth Jennings Place in the Summertown area of the city on Saturday 24 June around 8.30pm.

One wall has caved in, and damaged furniture has been seen lying amongst the rubble.

Through a hole, a window frame can be seen lying on the grass, a sofa in the back of the living room and a light shade is still in place.

No one was in the building at the time and no one was injured. Police are investigating what happened.

Eye-witnesses have been speaking about the moment of the crash.

The residents in the apartment above were told to leave the building as structural engineers need to come in and make sure it is safe.

Eye-witness, Joy DeBeyer said: "We were all just standing there and then within a moment of the great big noise of the bang, other neighbours started to come out to see what had happened."

Another local who was a witness, David Kirsh, said: "We came over and as we got closer, we couldn't believe that the wall had fallen down of the building - not all but the first floor in which it struck."

A light shade can be seen in tact through the fenced off rubble. Credit: ITV MERIDIAN

The police and emergency services were called and the area was cordoned off.

Thames Valley Police said: "Adrian Mourby, aged 67 of Summertown, Oxford, was charged with one count of driving while being unfit through drink and being in charge of a motor vehicle with alcohol being above the limit.

"He has been bailed to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ on 11 July.

"It follows an incident at Clearwater Place on Saturday in which a car collided with a block of flats."

