Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Rachel Hepworth has been speaking to residents living in St Denys

People living near a sewage treatment plant in Southampton say the ongoing 'stench' is making their lives 'unbearable.'

Residents in parts of St Denys, say that for years, they've put up with the smell from the Portswood treatment works.

But they claim in recent weeks, that it has got worse.

Residents Alan and Jaqueline Moss live 100 metres from the Portswood Treatment works. Jackie told ITV Meridian: "Oh it was really bad - it woke me up.

"It's done that several times in this hot weather.

"I've had to get out of bed, shut the window and then spray round with an air freshener which is not pleasant."

But the couple are not alone. Alan and Carol Young say they have been forced to stop inviting friends over because the smell of faeces is so strong.

Play Brightcove video

St Denys residents Alan and Carol Young

Tankers of processed waste also contribute to the foul smell, which affects people in every direction

Southern Water insists it's working to fix the problems, but people who live near the plant say it's not good enough.

In a statement a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We take reports of unpleasant smells very seriously and we would like to apologise for any distress caused to local residents in the area.”

“A recent electrical failure affecting extraction fans has been fixed and we understand the situation is improving.

“We have heard the concerns raised and are actively engaging with community leaders to discuss the issue.

“In 2018, we completed a £5.5m investment on this site to tackle potential impact on the local environment, including odours.

"We’re also continuing to invest millions in the Southampton area with improvements to our Woolston, Ashlett Creek and Millbrook Wastewater Water Treatment Works.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...