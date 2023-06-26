Detectives are investigating reports that two girls were sexually assaulted as they played in the sea by the pier on Bournemouth Beach.

Dorset Police were called at 3.45pm on Sunday 25 June 2023 to a disturbance in the area of Pier Approach.

Officers attended and it was reported that two girls – aged 10 and 11 – had been touched inappropriately by a man when they were in the sea.

Following enquiries, a 43-year-old London man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Detective Constable Cameron Carter, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are carrying out a detailed investigation into these incidents and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened who has not already spoken to police.

“I would also urge anyone with relevant mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”

The force says local officers will continue to carry out regular patrols of the beach and surrounding area, as part of the summer policing operation to provide a visible presence in the area, to tackle reported crime and anti-social behaviour.