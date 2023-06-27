Fire crews in Southampton have hit out at a driver who was blocking the entrance to the fire station and refused to move.

A spokesperson for St Mary's fire station in the city centre took to Twitter to condemn the driver of an Audi.

The driver reportedly became abusive initially before eventually moving.

The tweet read: "This abusive Audi driver wouldn't move initially when asked by us today.

"He's right saying there's nothing we can do.

"Maybe if it was his house we were trying to respond to he'd reconsider."

