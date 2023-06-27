Police in Kent are appealing for information after an 11-year-old girl was reported as missing.

Maddison was last seen in the Luton area of Chatham shortly before 11pm yesterday (Monday 26 June).

She is described as being around 5ft 4in with long mousey blonde hair, and was wearing a short white top, pink shorts, a dark hooded top and white trainers.

Anyone who sees Maddison or knows where she could is are being urged to call 999 quoting reference 26-1922.