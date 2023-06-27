A council has appealed for information following the discovery of a dumped caravan next to a busy A-road.

The two-bed mobile home was found left on land beside the A338, between East Hanney and Grove.

Vale of White Horse District Council is appealing for information as it works to track down the owner of the home.

The authority is limited on what action it can take until the owner can be found.

Across the borough there were more than 400 incidents of fly tipping between 2021-2022, costing the taxpayer thousands of pounds to clean up.

232 of these involved rubbish being dumped on a highway and each incident costs the authority hundreds of pounds.

If the owner cannot be tracked down, or fails to comply with a notice issued by the council, the authority can dispose of the vehicle after a reasonable period of time.

In a statement the council said: "We're trying to find the owner of this two-bed mobile caravan which has been left on land next to the A338 between East Hanney and Grove, near the railway line.

"If you know who it belongs to, please contact our Environmental Enforcement team."