The Crown Prosecution Service is to consider whether police officers who tasered a 93-year-old man at his care home in East Sussex will face criminal charges.

The officers were under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the force they used on Donald Burgess at the care home on Tuesday 21 June 2022.

It's understood care workers dialled 999 after Mr Burgess threatened them with a knife.

Two officers who responded to the incident used a stun gun, pepper spray and a baton on Mr Burgess who had one leg, suffered from dementia and used a wheelchair.

Donald Burgess died on 13 July 2022, three weeks after being tasered at the home in St Leonards-on-Sea.

The IOPC confirmed that it concluded its investigation last year but that a file of evidence has now been passed on to the CPS who will now decide whether the officers involved will face any charges.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "We concluded our investigation into this incident in December 2022, however, we had to await the full report from the pathologist, which was required before we could make a decision on whether the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“After receiving this report in May, we subsequently referred a file of evidence to the CPS who will now consider whether any officers should be charged, and if so, what the appropriate charges are.

“The parties involved have been advised of this update.”

