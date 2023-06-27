Families of David Fuller’s mortuary victims are being urged to claim the compensation they are entitled to before a voluntary scheme closes.

Relatives of those abused by the former hospital worker can receive up to £25,000 under a government scheme, which will shut to new applicants on Friday, 30 June.

Lawyers working on behalf of dozens of affected families are encouraging those who are yet to claim to do so before the deadline.

Ben Davey, from Dean Wilson Solicitors, said: “Family members of the victims who were abused are able to come forward and apply under the scheme. The deadline is fast approaching, so I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already come forward and sought legal advice to do so.”

Fuller was convicted of sexually abusing 101 dead bodies in Kent hospital mortuaries between 2005 and 2020, as well as the murders of two women in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.

An independent inquiry is currently examining how the electrician was able to carry out his abuse for so long, and recently called for more witnesses to come forward.

Watch: Ben Davey, Senior Chartered Legal Executive

The compensation scheme, announced last December, is administered by NHS Resolution on behalf of Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust.

There are three levels of compensation available, with successful claimants eligible to receive at least £7,500.

Applicants claim a further £5,000 to £25,000 for psychiatric trauma, with a third tier for specific financial losses.

Fuller worked in maintenance roles for the NHS and private contractors from 1989 until his arrest at his former home in Heathfield, East Sussex, in 2020.

Claims for compensation must be made by midnight on 30 June 2023. Those wanting to claim are asked to seek independent legal advice or contact Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust by email mtw-tr.compensationscheme@nhs.net.