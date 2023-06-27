A man from Norfolk who travelled to Dartford, Kent, in an attempt to sexually abuse a young boy has been jailed.

Anthony Finnis believed he was talking to a 12-year-old boy and described his sexual desires in great detail during online conversations.

When he travelled to Kent he brought with him a Thor fancy dress costume as he believed this was the boy’s favourite Marvel superhero.

Finnis was intercepted by Kent Police officers on Friday 30 September 2022, where they greeted him at the coffee shop he had planned to meet the child in.

He was arrested and later charged with several offences.

The 36-year-old from Briton Way, Wymondham, appeared in court on Monday 3 October 2022 where he pleaded guilty to arranging the commission of a child sex offence and the possession and distribution of category A and B child abuse images.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 23 June and handed an eight-year prison sentence with a further four years on licence once he is released.

Investigating officer, DC Michelle James, from Kent Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: "Finnis had arranged this meeting online with the intention of abusing a young child. He had even brought with him a Thor fancy dress costume as he believed this was the boy’s favourite Marvel superhero.

"Finnis described his sexual desires in great detail during online conversations and had every intention of fulfilling them. His motives were clear, and we stopped him in his tracks.

"Our team will continue to do everything we can to proactively target those people who seek to commit sexual offences against children and ensure they are brought to justice."