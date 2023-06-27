Police have launched an investigation after the 'sudden death' of a child in Bournemouth.

Officers from Dorset Police were called to Burnaby Road on Monday afternoon (26 June) to deal with a 'medical incident'.

A child was taken to hospital but they died a short time later.

Police say the family is aware and the coroner has been notified.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "While there is nothing to indicate any suspicious circumstances at this time, as with all sudden deaths involving children officers will be conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the death.

"Our thoughts are with the child’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

