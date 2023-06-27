The M40 has been closed near Bicester this morning due to a vehicle on fire.

Traffic Monitoring Service, Inrix, reports that a lorry has caught alight between Junctions 9 and 10.

The carriageway is likely to be closed for sometime and delays of one hour have already been reported on approach.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue is at the scene and said: "There is a currently FULL ROAD CLOSURE in place on the #M40 Southbound from Junction 9 to Junction 10 this morning while services are dealing with an incident.

"Please expect significant traffic disruption in the area and plan to use an alternative route."

Traffic queues on the M40. Credit: National Highways

National Highways says its officers are on scene to help manage traffic flow.

It is advising drivers to allow extra time to complete journeys, or delay them if at all possible.

This is a developing story. More to follow.