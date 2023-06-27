Play Brightcove video

Damage caused to the front of the Solent Cycles shop in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Raiders left empty handed when they smashed a van into a bike shop in Hampshire, causing damage to the front of the store.

Emergency services were called to Solent Cycles in Lee On The Solent in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The driver of the van attempted to break the front door and display window.

The store will remain closed for major repairs.

The full cost of the damage is not yet clear.

Solent Cycles Owner Mike Paget said: "A van mounted the kerb and reversed into the window.

"It didn't successfully get into the shop and drove off.

"It's a common thing at the moment because the bike prices have gone up quite a bit over the last few years.

"I will see how much damage and how long to repair it.

"Obviously there is quite a lot of structural damage to the brick wall so it could be weeks rather than days so we will have to wait and see."

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.38am this morning (Tuesday 27 June) to a report that a van had driven into a shopfront on Milvil Road, Lee-on-the-Solent. "Officers attended the scene. "Significant damage has been caused to the shopfront, nothing is believed to have been taken at the current time. "This incident is currently under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."

