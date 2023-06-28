The RSPCA is calling for rabbit owners to be 'responsible' and get their pets neutered, after the charity saw a surge in the number of unwanted animals coming into its centres.

One of those affected is the RSPCA's Kent North West branch, which is currently under huge pressure as rehoming rates have fallen in recent years.

One rabbit, known as Marilyn, gave birth to eight babies soon after arriving into the Kent site's care, putting immense strain on staff.

The charity is looking to rehome her with one of her daughters, while two more of her offspring, twins Dolores and Luisa, are also seeking new homes.

Last year (2022) there was a huge 48% rise in the numbers of rabbits being taken in, with 1,090 rabbits arriving at animal centres and 1,942 rescued by RSPCA branches.

Among those numbers were four giant-breed New Zealand rabbits, which are currently being cared for in Kent in the aftermath of a prosecution case, which involved animals that were reared for their meat in squalid conditions.

The case is, unfortunately, not unique and just one of many 'heartbreaking' cases the charity has to deal with each year.

Two more rabbits that are up for rehoming in Kent. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Kent North West Branch manager, Becky Blackmore, says the branch is struggling to keep up with demand.

“Some rabbits have been in private boarding establishments for a year, others for many months - due to capacity issues at our centres,” said Becky.

“Over the last year it has cost the RSPCA tens of thousands of pounds to keep rabbits in private boarding as they are being rehomed so slowly - it is an eye-watering cost.

“We try to take in as many as we can to ease the pressure on the waiting list, as we did with Marilyn. We give them space and try to find them homes. She was among some poor rabbits who were being bred for their meat on an allotment. They were being kept in appalling conditions.”

Dr Jane Tyson, the RSPCA’s rabbit welfare expert, said: “There's a reason behind the well known saying of 'breeding like rabbits'. Rabbits can reproduce at a very young age, they are pregnant for just one month and they have large litters. Numbers can therefore rapidly escalate.

“Many people also don’t realise that rabbits can get pregnant again within just a couple of hours of giving birth. All this means that an unsuspecting owner can quickly find themselves becoming overwhelmed with animals.

“This is why the theme of Rabbit Awareness Week 2023 is so important, especially at a time when rescue centres are inundated with calls for help from rabbit owners. We'd urge anyone who hasn't yet had their rabbit neutered to speak to their vet about getting them booked in for this very important, and routine, procedure."

Rabbits at RSPCA Kent North West are ready for the ‘Good Life’ if kind owners can take them on board. Potential adopters should contact the site directly.