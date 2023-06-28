The Government is reportedly considering plans to place Thames Water into a special administration regime, as concerns grow over its mounting debt pile.

Sky News reported that the company would effectively be placed into temporary public ownership, in a similar process used when energy supplier, Bulb, collapsed in 2021.

The talks, which are said to involve DEFRA, Ofwat and the treasury, remain at a preliminary stage and may never need to be used.

It comes as the boss of Thames Water has stepped down with immediate effect weeks after being forced to give up her bonus over the company’s environmental performance.

The logo of water company Thames Water seen through a glass of water.

The Reading-based company said that Sarah Bentley would leave the board on Tuesday, but will continue to support her interim replacement until a new full-time boss can be found.

Ms Bentley, who was appointed in 2020, said in May that she would give up her bonus after the company’s environmental and customer performance suffered.

But even after giving up the bonus, the chief executive managed to double her pay, raking in £1.5 million.

The Daily Telegraph reported overnight that Thames Water is trying to raise £1bn from shareholders, which could be used to service its debt pile and improve services.

Thames Water's headquarters in Reading Credit: ITV News Meridian

The discussions in Government follow calls from Oxford City Council that the company should be brought into public ownership.

The authority called for it to be re-nationalised in January of this year, at the time criticising its performance in the Thames Valley.

Campaigners claimed that leaks in the system had a significant impact in Oxford, with the flooding of the Littlemore underpass given as an example.

At the time Thames Water told ITV Meridian that: "We're committed to protecting the environment and keeping taps flowing for our customers across the South East and Oxfordshire.

"We have written to Cllr Susan Brown at Oxford City Council and welcome ongoing discussions with the Council."

“Our aim will always be to try and do the right thing for our rivers and for the communities who love and value them.

"We regard all discharges of untreated sewage as unacceptable and will work with the government, Ofwat and the Environment Agency to accelerate work to stop them being necessary and are determined to be transparent.”