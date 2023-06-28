Olly Murs, Matt Goss and Louise Redknapp are among the host of stars who have been confirmed to play at the second Flackstock Festival in memory of Caroline Flack.

The TV presenter and Love Island host was found dead at her home in 2020 after taking her own life, aged 40.

The Flackstock festival was set up last year by a group of her close friends and family to remember her life and raise money for her favourite causes.

Among the acts performing at Englefield House, Berkshire on Monday 24 July are Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel Blatt, Chris O'Dowd and The Feeling, who will be playing in tribute to Caroline, as well as raising awareness of mental health.

The Flackstock festival was set up in 2022 by a group of Caroline Flack's close friends and family. Credit: ITV Meridian

The festival will also have a dedicated Mindfulness area for talks, sessions and performances dedicated to mental wellbeing.

In its first year, Flackstock 2022 raised £325,000 for four mental health charities.

Money raised this year will once again be split equally between the Charlie Waller Trust, Choose Love, Mind and Samaritans.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...