Portsmouth named as least clumsy place to live

Portsmouth is the least accident-prone area in the UK.

The analysis by personal Injury experts at claims.co.uk found that between 2021 and 2022, Portsmouth had 58,680 A&E visits with only 380 for broken bones.

Only 0.6% of all A&E visits in this area were for fractures alone.

Dartford, Kent comes in as the fourth clumsiest area in the UK.

Only 1.8% of all A&E visits have been for a fracture which could include, hand, arm, leg while open fractures are considered an emergency.

Coming in eighth is Tunbridge Wells, who between 2021 and 2022 experienced 216,395 visits to A&E, with 6,290 of those being for a fracture.

Reading comes in as the tenth least accident-prone town in the UK. Out of 162,145 trips to A&E, only 3.1% were for a fracture: in comparison to the national average of 5.3%.

Sasha Quail, Business Development Manager for claims.co.uk said: “A broken bone can be disruptive to a person’s everyday life; for those in work, a fracture can result in a loss of income, or a difficulty in caring for loved ones. It is also extremely painful and time consuming.

“This research reveals the large disparities in accident prone towns and cities across the UK; Chippenham’s fracture rate is more than 20 times higher than Portsmouth’s.

“If this accident was caused by a third-party, the most common claim in personal injury is negligence. Claiming compensation can help people who have suffered an injury to receive the money they are owed for their discomfort and disruption.”