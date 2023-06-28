Reading & Leeds Festival 'gutted' Lewis Capaldi won't be performing this year

Reading and Leeds Festival has said it is 'gutted' after Lewis Capaldi announced he would be taking a break from touring.

The singer was due to be one of the main acts at the festival, which takes place each August.

Festival organisers have said they are working hard to book a replacement act.

In a statement they said: "We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned."

Lewis Capaldi has recorded number one's in the UK and US. Credit: Rhodes Media

The Scottish star had a packed summer ahead of festivals and sold out shows across the world, including in Singapore and Australia.

After performing Bruises, for the crowds at Worthy Farm, Capaldi admitted he was starting to lose his voice.

He told the crowd: “I’m going to be honest everybody but I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going and we’re going to go until the end."

On social media, Lewis posted: "Hello everyone. First of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

"I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take times out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this part year when I've needed it more than ever.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x."