Watch as the thieves crash through the front of a Co-op store in Poole, Dorset.

A gang who smashed their way into shops and petrol stations across the south in a series of ram raids have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years.

The four men stole more than £1 million in cash and goods and caused nearly £2 million worth of damage to vehicles and properties.

They targeted petrol stations, jewellery shops and convenience stores in locations across Dorset, Buckinghamshire, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire.

The loss of earnings to the business owners forced to shut for repairs totalled almost £1.5 million.

Their crime spree came to a dramatic end when they were caught in the act by undercover police.

Today (Thursday 29 June) at Isleworth Crown Court, both Connors and Eastaugh were jailed for six years and six months, while Rodwell was jailed for five years and ten months and Gynp was jailed for three years.

Sebastian Patryk Gnyp, William Bill Connors, Darren Eataugh and Anthony Dylan Rodwell. Credit: Met Police

Three of the four men, William Bill Connors, Darren Eastaugh and Anthony Dylan Rodwell, were caught and arrested stealing cash boxes from an Esso petrol station and Tesco Express outlet in Reading.

In the early hours of 19 August 2022, the group used a stolen Range Rover to ram into the shop and gain access. A stolen Alpha Romeo was also stopped at the scene.

The three men were found with stolen cashboxes and various tools and weapons.

A fourth man, Sebastian Patryk Gnyp, was arrested on 23 September 2022.

Police found a device used to block trackers in stolen cars in his room.

The four men pleaded guilty to being involved in a combined total of 14 burglaries and 33 thefts as well as three attempted burglaries and an attempted theft.

Watch the moment the gang smashed into Anugraha Jewellers in Aldershot.

Detective Constable Pippa Bregazzi, from the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “Footage of the burglaries demonstrates the ruthlessness in which the men used the cars as battering rams to access shops tills and cash machines.

“They had absolutely no thought for the victims of their crimes and it was clear they would have continued to target vehicle owners and shops across the south of England unless they were stopped.

“I am glad they have now been brought to justice and will spend a long time in jail.”

Detective Inspector Ari Yoganathan, Senior Investigating Officer from the Flying Squad, said: “This was an outstanding investigation by a team of detectives determined to arrest and bring to justice a group of men who had caused misery to vehicle and business owners across London and the Home Counties.

"Thankfully no members of the public were injured during any of these offences, but millions of pounds worth of damage and lost earnings were caused by this crime spree.

"Our officers collaborated with colleagues from other police forces and were supported by our partners in the vehicle industry to disrupt this dangerous and disruptive Organised Crime Group."

