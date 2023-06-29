Motorists are being warned of delays to journeys this morning due to a road traffic collision on the A27 eastbound just before the junction for the A3(M).

One lane has been closed and has led to long queues, which are back to Junction 9 for Whiteley.

National Highways estimates the road will fully reopen by 11am - but it will take some time for queues to clear.

There are currently delays of an hour on approach.

Local roads through Cosham are also reported to be extremely busy as drivers divert.