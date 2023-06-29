The first ever European-born honey badger has left the wildlife park in Kent where she was born, for her new home in the South African wild.

Tembe, a 6-year-old female honey badger, was born to parents BeeBee and Tyson at Howletts Wild Animal Park near Canterbury in 2016.

After a successful rewilding project, Tembe was waved off by her dedicated keepers on 16 March 2023.

She left the UK from Heathrow Airport in a specially designed transport crate and after an 11-hour flight, she landed safely in Johannesburg.

Six-year-old Tembe is described as having a feisty personality. Credit: Howletts Wild Animal Park

She was then transported her to her new home at Loskop Dam Nature Reserve.

The reserve covers an area of 23,612 hectares and is home to many species including giraffe, zebra, white rhino and an estimated 15 wild honey badgers.

Tembe first acclimatised to her new life in an area known as a boma where she was carefully monitored as she got used to the climate, food and exciting sights and smells of her new home.

She quickly adapted to her new life, remaining as greedy, cheeky and ferocious as ever.

Tembe left the UK from Heathrow Airport in a specially designed transport crate. Credit: Howletts Wild Animal Park

Damian Aspinall, Chairman of The Aspinall Foundation, commented: “There are 24 honey badgers in captivity in Europe, but the population is not managed for conservation benefits and the small population is not viable as an ‘insurance’ population against extinction in the wild.

"These captive animals sadly offer no benefit to ongoing conservation projects.

"In fact, zoos are supplementing the dwindling captive population with imported individuals who have been tragically stolen from the wild to be displayed to an unknowing public.

"Giving Tembe a chance at a new life in the lands of her ancestors is the right thing to do for both Tembe as an individual and for the species as a whole.

"I am proud that The Aspinall Foundation continues to lead the way in rewilding in this way, with more than 1,000 animals rescued or rewilded so far.”

