The moment Dorothy Selwood fell from her care home bed has been captured on CCTV.

The moment a grandmother had a traumatic fall at a care home in Kent has been caught on CCTV, prompting calls for a new law which forces care homes to allow cameras in residents' rooms.

Dorothy Selwood, 92, can be seen collapsing to the floor and banging her walking stick on the floor and the bed frame as she shouted for help.

But it was more than 20 minutes before staff found her and left the room to dial 999.

Mrs Selwood died in hospital from a chest infection, just 10 days after the fall.

Granddaughter Samantha Thorne from Dartford says cameras could alert relatives to falls and other emergencies - and potentially capture important evidence.

She says care homes should be legally required to permit them at the request of residents and families, but opponents say the move could lead to a serious invasion of privacy.

Dorothy's family decided to put the camera in her room so she felt safer and more secure.

"We thought, we'll ask the manager who suggested you know what put a camera in, it's fine, Samantha Thorne told ITV Meridian.

"That protects everyone then - so we did, we put it it was in full view. We didn't say it was there, but some staff could have seen it.

"They might have thought it was a TV aerial, they might have thought was a camera. But we weren't hiding the fact.

"And my nan actually wanted it. She said 'you know, I feel safe.' Now I can I could talk to her through the camera, so anytime she phoned me and said, 'I'm not happy', I could turn the camera on and watch what was going on.

"So it was brilliant for us, and without that, I wouldn't have known what happened that night."

Dorothy Selwood's granddaughter Samantha Thorne

Samantha is now calling for all residents to be allowed to have cameras in their rooms if it's suitable for the family.

She said: "Luckily, the care home allowed it and we wanted it. And in those situations, I think residents should be able to put cameras in rooms.

"It feels like, if you've got nothing to hide, let it have been put in place so that it's safe for the carers, it's safe for the residents.

"And if anything happens, you've got it there on film, and I don't think a lot of people have been allowed to do that.

"It's obviously not suitable for every situation, but I think for certain, situations like my Nan, it was and it helped."

Samantha Thorne is campaigning for all care home residents to be allowed to have cameras in their rooms. Credit: ITV Meridian

Some opponents of the move are concerned about the potential for invasion of privacy - a concern shared by the National Care Association.

It's chair Nadra Ahmed, told ITV Meridian: "When this camera is on, the filming will take place when other family members are visiting, maybe having private conversations.

"Maybe feeling a bit uncomfortable.

"What happens in those situations?

"We have to be really clear."

Chair of the National Care Association, Nadra Ahmed

In a statement, a spokesperson for Inspire Media Care which runs the home said: “The incident involving Dorothy Selwood was extremely unfortunate and regrettable and we fully sympathise with both her and her family.

“Both during the incident itself and subsequently, appropriate procedures were at all times followed by our staff.

“Blossoms Care Home immediately carried out an internal investigation as part of our safeguarding procedures.

"A subsequent investigation was carried out by the safeguarding authority which, although highlighted some areas of practice which could be improved, resulted in no findings of neglect.

“The authority was also content that the areas requiring improvement had been rectified.”

