A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Andover.

Police were called to The Signals on New Street at midday on Wednesday 28 June where the body of a man in his 60s was discovered.

Police say formal identification has not yet taken place, and that the man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and are keen to hear from anyone who believes they hold information to assist the enquiry.

"Any information could be useful, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is.“Please call 101 with reference Op Brier, or 44230257968 with any information, CCTV, or dash cam footage.

”Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 44230257968. You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police. uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell- us-about-existing-case-report/

"You can also submit information and footage through our online portal by going to Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)Officers will be in the area conducting enquiries, so you may notice an increased policing presence.

"If you have any concerns please speak to one of our officers."

