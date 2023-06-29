An investigation is underway after a person was raped by an unknown man on Bognor Regis beach.

Police were called to an area off The Esplanade, between the junctions with Lennox Street and Clarence Road at around 00.35am on Tuesday (June 20).

Officers say the victim is being supported by specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

"The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5’ 10” and of slim build with light brown hair.

"He was wearing a black t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Costa. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

