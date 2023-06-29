Gold coins worth around £64,000 have been seized at a house in Swanscombe in Kent.

Officers made the discovery during a planned search warrant at an address in Ackers Drive, Ebbsfleet Valley, at around 7am on Thursday 29 June 2023.

Police say the search was part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering.

It's being led by detectives from Kent Police’s Economic Crime Team.

A woman, aged 27, was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

