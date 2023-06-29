A man who subjected his ex-partner to a two-year-long campaign of stalking and domestic abuse has been jailed.

David Peters, 37, of Nightingale Crescent, Bracknell, refused to accept their break-up, and persisted by breaking into his ex-partner’s house on numerous occasions, which was caught on cameras she had installed.

On one occasion she even found him hiding in her daughter’s bed.

Peters also called her repeatedly, texted her throughout the day commenting on her appearance even when he shouldn’t have been able to see her, sat outside her house overnight, and tracked her car.

His victim said she was forced to buy a new car and change her appearance, and describes life with him as “a living hell”.

Peters was sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment for coercive and controlling behaviour and stalking with serious alarm and distress at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, 23 June.

He is also subject to a ten-year restraining order, which restricts him having any contact with his ex-partner or her family members, entering the area they reside in, or attending anywhere he reasonably believes them to be.

In her impact statement the victim said: “David made it clear that I had nothing and would have nothing but him and he was the only one I could rely on…”

“He would go through social media and pick out comments I wrote years ago questioning me asking who they were and why I was commenting things on their posts…”

“No matter what I said it was the wrong answer, and David only hears what David wants to hear…Every day was a new argument…”

“He would wear me down so much that I didn’t even recognise myself…when I was with David, I stopped being me.”

Investigating Officer, Emily Nurcombe said “The survivor in this case has been extremely brave in coming forward and supporting the investigation for almost a year from the time Peters was arrested and charged to the time that he was sentenced.

"I commend her for having the courage and strength to speak out and ensure that Peters was brought to justice for the obsessive and frightening behaviour he has subjected her too.

"I hope this sentence and restraining order will go some way in providing closure to the survivor in this case, and I would personally like to thank her for her resilience.

"Cases of domestic abuse are taken seriously in Surrey, and Surrey Police are committed to combatting both physical and physiological domestic abuse, bringing perpetrators to justice, and safeguarding their victims”.

For support and advice you can contact the following organisations:

Women's Aid

Refuge

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...