Work is underway to try and recover a large tree which has fallen and blocked Guidlford High Street.

The road was shut on Thursday (29 June) after the tree fell at the top of the High Street, near the Royal Grammar School, forcing cars to turn around and buses to be diverted.

Vehicles belonging to Surrey County Council, could be seen at the site with a clear up now fully underway.

Crews are hoping the tree can be recovered in time for the evening rush hour.

Traffic is currently unable to pass and the 6, 7 and 715 bus services are all affected.

The large tree came down outside the Royal Grammar School on Guildford High Street. Credit: BPM Media

Speaking on their Surrey Highways Twitter page, Surrey County Council said: “We are fully aware and have closed the road to clear the tree, it's a large tree but the team are hoping to have the road opened and Surrey moving again for 5pm ahead of rush hour.

"We are aware and doing our very best to keep Surrey moving.

A spokesperson for the council added: “Crews are on site working on removing the tree. We expect the road to be cleared later this afternoon, although pedestrians do now have access.”

Royal Grammar School were one of those to pay tribute to the tree which they described as “beautiful” and “iconic”. They added: “A really sad sight as our students arrived at the School this morning.

"Such an attractive feature of Guildford's historic High Street for generations of RGS students.”

Crews are hoping to be able to recover the tree by the evening rush hour. Credit: BPM Media

Meanwhile Guildford Borough Council warned residents earlier on Thursday to take care while passing the tree.

They added: “The responsibility of the tree that has fallen on Upper High Street sits with Surrey County Council.

"We’re in touch with their Highway department, who are aware and making arrangements to have it cleared."

