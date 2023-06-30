Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides's report

The owners of historic flats say they are being "hassled" to pay out £11,000 each for "essential repairs" to their building - on top of the yearly service charge.

More than 40 residents on 1-15 Marine Crescent in Folkestone in Kent say the building work has been neglected, despite them paying £2500 a year.

Most flats in England are leasehold, where the residents pay the building's owner, the Freeholder, service charges to cover maintenance, repairs and insurance.

But some of the property owners in the Grade II listed seafront building are retired and say they will struggle to find the money.

Residents say many people will be left out of pocket after the £11,000 bill. Credit: ITV Meridian

Resident, Katrina Harris said: "My husband and I are 72 we bought here because of the sea and we thought we'd have a lovely retirement and now we are being hassled for money that hasn't been spent on the building for 17 years and just left to go to rack and ruin."

Resident, Judi Varona said: "I'm retired now so I'm not working.

"So this is a shock - a real big shock that I've suddenly got to find this amount of money."

Resident Kelly Scott added: "I don't know anyone that has said they are going to pay."

A closer look at the building shows rails rusted over and chipped paint. Credit: ITV Meridian

All leaseholders have to contribute to the maintenance of their building.

Sapphire Properties Limited, the freehold owner of 1-15 Marine Crescent in Folkestone said: "This essential work is required to safeguard the building and prevent further costly disrepair.

"All parties involved understand that this places an additional financial burden on the leaseholders and every effort is being made to ensure that the work is carried out as cost-effectively as possible."

The managing agents, Fell Reynolds, say some of the extra money demanded will go towards the repair and decoration of the balcony railings, external paintwork and guttering.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...