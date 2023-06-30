Keyless car owners are being urged to follow advice to protect themselves against thefts.

Police say there has been a rise in keyless car thefts as criminals use hi-tech equipment.

Last year, there were approximately 480 incidents of keyless car thefts in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, up from around 135 in the year before.

Owners of keyless vehicles are being urged to take extra precautions, particularly owners of high-value cars.

How to protect against keyless car thefts?

Keep keys out of sight and away from doors and windows

Use a signal-blocking pouch, known as a Faraday Bag, to store your keys

Turn off your Keyless Fob’s Wireless Signal

Use a tested and approved Steering Wheel /Pedal / Gear Lock as a deterrent

Tracking devices can help track down your vehicle and the perpetrator should it be taken

Check with your manufacturer to make sure your car is as secure as it can be

Re-programme your keys if you buy a second-hand car

Park securely or use your garage if you have one

Use CCTV and lighting.

Thieves are able to connect to the key’s signal from outside the property to trick the car into unlocking and the ignition starting, this is done with a device that does not need entry into the owner’s home.

It does not take long for this to happen, up to two minutes in total and often the owner has no idea it is happening until it is too late.

Police say there are a number of steps owners can take to protect their vehicles, but it is important to use a combination of methods.

Ch Insp Scott Johnson said: “Keyless car thefts have increased significantly over the last year.

"The technology used by the organised criminals committing these crimes means that cars are taken quickly and opportunities to disrupt them are slim."

Residents can report keyless car theft to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary by calling 101 or by reporting it online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...