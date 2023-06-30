More than 10 million pounds is going to be spent on the redevelopment of Gatwick Airport's North Terminal.

It will be the first major facelift for the terminal since it was built in 1988.

The international airport say it has invested these funds to 'transform the passenger experience'.

The redevelopment is also part of a wider multi-million-pound development programme, which includes investment in the train station, modernisation and expansion across the airport.

Gatwick Airport.

The departure lounge will feature new flooring and contemporary seating and all seats will have accessible power points.

It will also introduce differentiated ‘mood zones’, allowing passengers to spend their pre-flight time how they choose, whether relaxing, working or shopping.

Rachel Bulford, Retail Director for London Gatwick says that the redevelopment will ensure that passengers have a more enjoyable and efficient journey.

Rachel said: “The redevelopment of our North Terminal is aligned with our refreshed brand and vision.

“The new features and layout will make the space easier for our passengers to find their way around and ensure they have a more enjoyable and efficient journey through the departure lounge. The varied seating areas, charging points and pleasant environment will also give passengers the freedom to spend more time doing what they want, whether they’re looking for a space to relax before their flight, do some shopping, sit down for a meal, or send some last-minute emails.

“It’s important that we create a unique sense of place for our passengers, not only through our retail and restaurant provision, but also the look and feel of the departure lounge. We want to recognise Gatwick’s location as a London airport, while also celebrating being in Sussex."

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.