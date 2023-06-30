ITV Loose Women presenter Janet Street-Porter said she's been left "in shock" after a driver "screamed abuse" at her as she walked near her home.

The TV presenter and journalist who lives in Kent, revealed she was taking a quiet walk by the sea on Thursday afternoon (29 June) when a car drove up behind her.

She revealed the man who was driving a grey Volkswagen Golf, began verbally abusing her, shouting "We all hate you, you are stupid."

Posting on Twitter the star has reassured her fans saying she "is ok" and that the incident was "a bit of a shock."

Her tweet read: "I went for a quiet walk by the sea in Kent this afternoon.

"A car suddenly drove up behind me, the man behind the wheel screamed I HATE YOU, WE ALL HATE YOU, YOU ARE STUPID and when I tried walk away he turned round and spat out YOU WILL GO DOWN.

"He's driving a grey Golf. I am ok, but it was a bit of a shock.

"I don't know a single person who would get pleasure from driving up to a woman walking by herself on a quiet road by the sea and shouting abuse at her. But maybe I haven't lived!"

Her experience prompted an outpouring of love from her fans with one person saying: "That is awful. Sorry to hear you had to go through this. What a vile person."

Another fan tweeted: "I Love you Janet. Don't upset yourself he is only jealous of your success."

One man posted: "Very sorry to hear this, apologies from all of menkind. You have inspired so many people many of whom you will never meet."

It's not known if the writer has reported the incident to police.

