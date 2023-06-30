One of the oldest McDonald's restaurants in Kent has held a special party for staff and diners to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The branch on Margate High Street opened in June 1983.

In 1995, the restaurant was taken over by Paul Crocker who began working for the company for free. But it went on to become the biggest McDonald's franchisee in the UK.

Mr Crocker, who runs 21 McDonald's restaurants, said: "It was only fitting that we hosted a party for our crew and the community to celebrate this special occasion.

The McDonald's brach in Margate High Street opened 40 years ago. Credit: BPM Media

"I can’t believe Margate McDonald’s has been around for 40 years.

"It was lovely to celebrate with my team especially with the long-standing crew members.

"I’d like to thank Iain (business manager), Ellie (assistant manager) and Lolly Knell for leading the organisation of this fantastic event.

"We look forward to continuing serving the community of Margate for many more years to come.”

As part of the celebrations the restaurant was decorated with balloons in the famous red and yellow McDonald's colours, worn by the company mascot Ronald McDonald.

There was also a birthday cake, a raffle and face-painting.

Paul Crocker (on far right) began working for the company in 1995. Credit: BPM Media

Some staff members have been around since the beginning, including operations manager across all of Mr Crocker's franchises in Kent, Paul Knell.

He attended the Margate opening in 1983, aged 12, and in 1995, he became the restaurant manager of Margate.

28 years later, he still plays a crucial role in supporting the operation.

Another lengthy servant, Dave Hewett, was part of the opening team in Margate and 40 years later he is still there.

