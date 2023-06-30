Hampshire Police officers were called to reports of sheep doing 'ewe-turns' on a country road this morning.

The roads policing unit, which is often called to crashes, responded to the call on the B3400 in the county.

When they arrived officers discovered a number of sheep had made a break for it, and were running down the road.

With some quick thinking officers were able to guide the sheep into a nearby field.

The sheep can be seen running down the road. Credit: Hampshire Police

One image released by officers shows the runaways happily trotting down the left hand side of the road, whilst an oncoming car waits to see what happens.

A police car can be seen in the background, gently encouraging the sheep to a safe place.

Taking to social media, the roads policing team documented their successful herding of the escaping sheep.

They wrote: "We don't just attend crashes, we also herd sheep!

"Officers attended the B3400 this morning after a report of sheep on the road. After a few sheep doing "ewe-turns" they were all safely herded into a nearby field."