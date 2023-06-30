Police have stepped up patrols on the Isle of Wight, as they continue to search for a man who walks a Jack Russell in connection with a sexual assault on a woman and two indecent exposure incidents.

An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the cycle track between Cowes and Stag Lane by a man not known to her at around 7pm on Tuesday (27 June)

After the assault, the man exposed himself and the woman ran away.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to identify this man and have been searching for CCTV footage and patrolling the cycle track.

The man is wanted in connection with two separate reports of indecent exposure and has still not been identified.

The reports both described a white man accompanied by a Jack Russell.

The second report of indecent exposure took place on Thursday afternoon (29 June) on the coastal path near Marsh Street, Gurnard, at around 4.30pm.

Inspector Matt Gooding said: “These are shocking incidents which have been understandably distressing for the people involved.

“We are investigating these incidents as a priority and have had officers actively patrolling the areas, in addition to following up urgent enquiries to identify the man responsible.

“Both of these incidents took place during daylight hours. We believe other members of the public, including cyclists, would have been using the cycle track on the evening of 28 June, and equally other people may have seen a man with a Jack Russell on the Gurnard coastal path on 29 June.

“Were you in these areas around the time these offences occurred? Have you seen a man matching this person’s description?

“Our investigation continues, and we are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230258548.

