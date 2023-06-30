Play Brightcove video

WATCH: CCTV released by Kent Police shows Simpson's actions in the lead up to the fatal crash.

A speeding drink driver, who killed three people when he was more than two and a half times the legal limit has been jailed for ten years.

Carl Simpson got into his car on Sunday 18 April 2021, having just consumed several pints of lager, and drove two friends before crashing into another car at 126mph on Romney Road, Lydd.

The two passengers, Jack Ryle-Thompsett from Lydd and Michael Phelan from Hull died at the scene, along with Sharon Haywood from Ashford, who was driving the other car.

Simpson, who was also injured, was arrested before being taken to hospital for treatment, but was able to tell one of the officers at the scene that he had been out drinking and had three or four pints of lager.

The car Simpson collided with. Credit: Kent Police

Following an investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, officers were able to piece together the movements of the BMW before the collision.

CCTV footage from a nearby caravan park showed the BMW travelling towards the scene at an estimated speed of around 118mph.

Specialist data analysis was able to determine that at the point the airbags went off, the BMW was driving at a speed of 126mph.

A number of witnesses told officers they had seen the car being driven at high speeds and made reference to their fears of a collision.

One witness described seeing the car veering onto the wrong side of the road and taking a corner at such speed that the wheels left the ground.

Simpson on the wrong side of the road. Credit: Kent Police

Simpson, from Glebe Close, Durham, was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing death by driving without due care while over the prescribed limit.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Canterbury Crown Court last month. As well as the ten year jail term, Simpson will also be disqualified from driving for five years on his release.

Chief Inspector Craig West, Head of Roads Policing Unit at Kent Police said: "This is a very tragic incident where three people have lost their lives through the selfish actions of one person.

"The consequences of Simpson choosing to have not one but three drinks before driving that day have left families mourning their loved ones.

"Let this be a stark reminder to anyone who chooses to drink and drive. Alcohol limits are there for a reason.

"Road safety is an important part of the force’s Safer Summer initiative but, as this incident shows, fatal collisions can occur at any time of the year.

"I would urge anyone who intends to go out and drink alcohol to do so responsibly and make arrangements to get home safely. Those who decide to risk driving whilst impaired are likely to be stopped and arrested. Penalties can include a fine, disqualification and in some cases a prison sentence.

"Our message is simple – there is no excuse for driving under the influence and, with our patrols’ continuing diligence, it’s not a question of if you will get caught but when."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...